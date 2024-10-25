Luke Bryan Says He’s Surprised At How Much Hate He Gets For His Tight Jeans

Tight jeans are a point of contention for many, being heralded as unmanly, and inauthentic to the country music scene. However, if you're going to dismiss an artist simply for the fact that it looks like he sprayed his legwear on in the morning, you're not a real music fan.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Luke Bryan, the tight jean-wearing country star, has been getting plenty of grief for his legwear. The audience has decided they're not fitting in with the scene. Apparently it's a loose loose-fitting boot cut or nothing. Bryan is rather bemused at people's obsession with his leg-hugging choice of pants, and so are we.

He Can Still Sing a Banger In Tight Jeans

Say what you like about his skinny jeans, but the man can sing a mean country song. Perhaps the blood he's denying to his legs goes straight to his brain, supercharging his musical abilities. You don't rack up over 10 million monthly plays on Spotify without some skill.

Despite his enormous amount of listeners, country music fans seem to see him as an icon of inauthenticity in the scene. As Luke Bryan mentioned in his interview on the Joe Rogan show "Country's tough, because once you show any unauthenticity, buddy, you're done. My thing was tight jeans. You wouldn't imagine me wearing tight jeans on stage, how much that pisses people off." His tight jeans are perhaps just the focal point of a larger problem with the country star.

Country music is definitely a 'scene' with a specific look, sound, and theme that carries it forward. Luke Bryan seems to be one of the newer artists who is changing it up a bit. For the old heads out there, these changes may not be welcome, and they need a crux to focus on. His choice of legwear is what they're going for.

His music is certainly enjoyable for music fans, but he's also trying new things, moving the look and style of the genre in a new direction. Many will not like that, but honestly, they don't have to listen to it either.

Genres move, change, adapt, and evolve through time. Just look at the rock scene, which has gone through massive changes through the years. Maybe the era of goofy, tight jean-wearing, truck-loving country is the future.