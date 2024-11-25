Luke Bryan Reveals What He Really Thinks Of Carrie Underwood As 'American Idol' Judge

Twenty long years after Carrie Underwood won American Idol, she is returning to be the first winner to ever sit as a judge on the show. Now, Luke Bryan opens up about just how he feels about her presence on the show.

Videos by Wide Open Country

There is no denying that Carrie Underwood has made the most of her American Idol success in 2005. Since then, she has released nine albums, run seven tours, and even started numerous businesses. Now, she is worth a staggering $100 million. You can't hope for much more than that from a talent show.

So, I feel we can safely say, Carrie Underwood has earned a seat at the American Idol judge's table. She's proven she knows exactly what it takes to make it to the top, and hopefully, she can impart some of that wisdom. Luke Bryant is watching her progress, keen to see her transition from pop star and businesswoman, to decerning judge.

Speaking with Extra, he says "It's going great. Carrie and I had always been, you know, in the business together, but we never spent much time together, so to sit behind the desk and watch her really learn how to transition out of, like, being the winner of 'American Idol' and a superstar to, like, being the judge at the table... she's doing good." I have no doubt she'll thrive. She obviously knows what does and doesn't work in the industry.

Carrie Underwood Can Bring Insight To The 'American Idol' Panel

Previously, the judges panel was run by industry pros who could help give a leg up to pop star hopefuls. Now, however, there is a whole new element added to the judge's table. With the addition of Carrie Underwood to the American Idol judges panel, real insight can be gained.

Since her win, she has run with her success, turning it into a multi-million dollar empire. She is what most talent show contestants dream of, with fame and fortune beyond comprehension. Not only can Underwood understand this, but she also knows exactly how the whole process works.

In many ways, she is the most valuable of the judges on the panel, with unique insight into just what it takes to be a star. Shows like American Idol are a new way to get a foot in the door of the industry, and it takes someone like Underwood to make it work.