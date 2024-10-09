Luke Bryan Opens Up About Faith And Parenting In First Christian Song

Luke Bryan, American country singer and American Idol judge, released his very first Christian song on September 26, 2024. The song titled "Jesus 'Bout My Kids" talks about parenting as a Christian father and the struggles of seeing your kids grow with an ever-evolving personal relationship with Jesus.

Bryan recently chatted with Taste of Country about what the song meant to him. While he didn't write it, he still makes it his own when he sings its touching melody and verses. "I'm proud of this song," Brayn said. "This is a song that I could go to any church of this world of ours, any Christian church, and really sing this song and it can be interpreted very Christian-like"

Accordign to Bryan, "Jesus 'Bout My Kids" is a song that "every parent can relate to". "Especially raising your kids in a Christian household, which is what my wife and I strive to do", he continued.

"Our boys, we're really proud of their relationship with Jesus," said Bryan about Bo and Tate, both teenage kids. "We've worked together to really make that a thing in our home. Certainly when we're sitting down at dinner and saying our prayers."

A Simple And Endearing Song

The song's YouTube video has over 300,000 views and many of Luke Bryan's fans are loving his first Christian song ever. "This is what country music has been missing," said one user. "Dont ever stop talking about Jesus," said another user.

Musically, "Jesus 'Bout My Kids" doesn't stray too far from what your everyday country ballad would present. Chord-wise, we hear only four of them for the most part. Arrengement-wise, it is just Luke Bryan, his guitar, some synth pads on the background, and a bit of lap steel guitar.

Frankly, the song doesn't need nothing else armonically or instrumentally. After all, the song is meant to be a prayer, and I can't imagine talking about parenting to Jesus himself with a whole band playing some power chords with a ear-blasting drum beat playing. The music always have to serve the message of the song through its lyrics, at least that's what I think. And, as many other songs in the genre, the "Jesus 'Bout My Kids" forte is lyric-wise.

A Lyrical Journey Through Christian Parenthood

"I used to talk to my kids about Jesus. The same way that my mom and daddy did. I used to talk to my kids about Jesus. Now I talk to Jesus 'bout my kids," sings Luke Bryan in the chorus. Now, regardless if you are a Christian father or not, raising your kids by trying to emulate what your parents did previously can go either way, especially with such a personal subject as faith.

The song does a nice job of painting the picture of a father teaching his children about Jesus throughout their lives. The first verse mentions how raising younger children as a Christian father is a matter of steering the wheel and answering questions, even though a parent might have several too.

Afterward, the second verse touches on how children, when they grow up to become teenagers or adults, struggle more with the idea of Jesus and faith. While troubled teenagers may be a cliché, it still is something that happens often. Even so, Luke Bryan sings to Jesus and tells him to watch over them. Said message extends to the song's bridge as well.

Those two verses paint the picture really well and reinforces the message of the song conveyed in the chorus. A chorus that, while it repeats, changes its third line to provide a broader scope and the natural transition from raising a young kid to raising a teenager. So, the song goes from "The same way that my mom and daddy did," to "Pray they'd find Him sooner than I did."

Overall, a simple, touching, and intimate song that plays accordingly to its intention. It is a personal conversation with Jesus about a Christian father's desire for his children to get to know Him too. All while not sounding overly intrusive, but understanding and patient.