Luke Bryan Once Got Hit By A Car When He Was Very Young

Luke Bryan has endured plenty of tragedy in his life, along with many well-deserved successes and heady triumphs in the music biz. But his life has not always been easy. The popular American Idol judge had a really close call as a child when he was hit by a car. Let's learn what that situation was all about.

Luke Bryan (Scott Legato / Getty Images)

Luke Bryan Opened Up About Getting Hit By A Car

He Talked About The Scary Incident Two Years Ago

Luke Bryan was a guest on The Bobby Bones Show in 2022 and he addressed the issue of what took place when he was hit by a car after school. Luckily for him, the accident was apparently very minor.

"There's a story out there that Bryan got hit by a car when he was in 2nd grade. Turns out, the getting hit by a car part is true. Bryan was in 4th grade and he would usually walk to and from school every morning."

A Driver Failed To Heed A School Bus's Stop Sign

One day when Bryan was heading home later than usual, the crossing guard who helped kids get across the street safely had already gone home. A school bus came along and its stop sign was displayed. Unfortunately, a driver ignored it and Bryan ended up colliding with the side of that vehicle as well as its side mirror.

Bryan was able to skedaddle on home under his own steam. He did get into some trouble, however. He had been late crossing the road in the first place because he walked his gal pal to the bus. The principal of his school asked Bryan about his tardiness, and he reportedly received an in-school suspension. I guess that punishment was much preferable to being hurt by a car!

What Was Bryan's Childhood Like In Leesburg, Georgia?

He Was A Farmer's Youngest Son

Per Biography, he had a love of music from an early age. The boy had good taste in tunes! He gravitated to legends such as Merle Haggard, George Strait, and Conway Twitty. His folks got Bryan a guitar when he was 14 years old. He must have been thrilled. By the time Bryan was in high school, he put together a band, was in musicals, and doing some songwriting of his own. A country music star was definitely in the making!