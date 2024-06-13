Luke Bryan Once Got Drunk At A Charity Event And It Didn't End Well

Ah, Luke, never change! Luke Bryan has been known to party from time to time, but he once accidentally let his drinking get out of control at a charity event. While it may not have been Elle King levels of controversy, Bryan ended up making a fool of himself, and it wasn't a good look.

According to Bryan, he's a big fan of drinking grapefruit juice and vodka together. He also admittedly likes to hit the stage with a little buzz. According to the singer, there's a lot more pressure to perform when he's sober, and he's more likely to mess up the lyrics. However, early in his career, he ended up overdoing it and getting drunk before he went on stage. It was at a concert in Iowa, so pretty low key. Bryan was playing for a couple of hundred people. So it wasn't the sold-out shows that he later put on.

"It was first day of football season, college football, I was on the bus and man we just got trashed. And I got on stage, and it was awful. Ya know there's 200 people there so I didn't really do too much damage to myself, but literally it felt like I couldn't get it together," Bryan said. "And I never got it together... I got through it, I did the whole show and by the end of the show, I'd kinda sobered myself up but it was bad."

Luke Bryan Gets Drunk

However, the drunkest he may have ever been was actually at a charity event. He ended up drinking a whole bottle of bottle of Casamigos on stage. Things quickly spiraled out of control from there. Bryan instantly had a lot of regret for his actions, and he ended up apologizing the next day.

He said, "We had a charity event at my house and I drank a whole bottle. It was not the time to do it. And I drank a whole bottle of Casamigos on stage... it was bad. We had like 5 or 600 people at our house. And we're jamming... the people there weren't pissed. It was the neighbors that were sitting on their back porch like a mile away."

He continued, "They didn't call the cops but I said f*** like a zillion times on the mic, and a million people heard it throughout the county. I woke up the next morning like, 'God, I gotta make some phone calls.'"