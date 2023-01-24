Luke Bryan hosted his eighth annual Crash My Playa festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico last weekend, and it was full of special moments and superstar surprises. During his set on Sunday night (Jan. 22), Bryan invited his friend and fellow American Idol judge, Lionel Richie, to the stage.

"Crash My Playa! I want to thank you guys so much for year number eight. This is our eighth year and you guys make it so special," Bryan told the festival crowd, according to Country Now. "I'm so proud of what's about to happen. You know what's about to happen? Do you know what's about to happen Crash My Playa?"

Bryan then brought Richie to the stage, and the two launched into a feel-good, six-song set together. They started things off with "Easy," a 1977 release by The Commodores (of which Richie was a leading member). The duo then segued into "Lady (You Bring Me Up)," "Brick House," "Dancing On The Ceiling," "All Night Long (All Night)" and "Stuck On You."

The two seemed to sincerely enjoy performing with one another, as they danced on the stage and played off of one another. At the end of the set, Bryan thanked Richie for flying "halfway across the world," and he pointed out Richie's status as one of the newest members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Bryan shared photos from his time onstage with Richie, calling it a "bucket list moment."

"You just never know what is gonna happen night 4. Thanks to everyone who made it an epic night that I will never forget," he wrote. "@lionelrichie joining me onstage was a bucket list moment. What a pro!"

Richie also shared a video montage from the night, set to Bryan's song, "Country On."

"Just out here in Mexico with my brother @lukebryan🔥 @crashmyplaya," he wrote.

Bryan's four-day Crash My Playa concert experience featured performances from some of country's biggest stars, including Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and many more. Bryan and Richie will reunite yet again -- along with their fellow judge Katy Perry -- when American Idol returns to ABC on Feb. 19.

