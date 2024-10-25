Luke Bryan Knows He's Past His Prime: "I'm a Realist"

Father time catches up with all of us eventually. Sometimes, we may not be as sharp as we were in the past. Our fastball might not have that same top speed as before. Oftentimes, people struggle to accept some of the limitations that come with this.

Videos by Wide Open Country

They don't believe for a second that they aren't still at the top of their game in whatever they do. However, Luke Bryan doesn't seem to have this problem. Rather, he embraces the fact that he's not the King in country music anymore.

Recently, Luke Bryan sat down with Joe Rogan for an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. There, he gets surprisingly existential about his place within country music. He doesn't boost himself up and align himself with the current crop of hitmakers today.

Rather, Bryan sheds all those notions and says his days as the top guy are likely over. "Every artist hits their peak. I was selling out football stadiums first day, [the] three or four years I did it. I know that's my peak, probably," Luke candidly says. "F--k, I'm not even gonna say probably. I know it is. I'm a realist."

Luke Bryan Knows He's Not The King of Country Anymore

Afterward, Bryan and Rogan lament the current state of 'clickbait' headlines and how media may emphasize negativity and controversy above all else.

Luke admits he didn't initially want to release his album Mind of a Country Boy because of that kind of headache. Moreover, he also realizes that the music hardly sells anything anymore, despite his best efforts for promotion. "I didn't wanna put the damn album out, because the reality is, I'm not at the height," Bryan says. "So we put the album out, and I said, 'You know what, no albums sell. Nothing sells anymore.

"So I knew there was gonna be a negative take on the album. I knew something negative would come by me putting the album out, based on, it may not sell. And it sold .... it did what I thought it would do," Luke continues.