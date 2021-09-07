Luke Bryan Celebrates Niece's Wedding, Walks Her Down the Aisle

Congratulations are in order for country superstarLuke Bryan and his family after his niece, Jordan Cheshire, married this weekend. The singer's family gathered to celebrate the happy occasion on September 5th in Tennessee, as she married her longtime boyfriend Clint Eudy. Bryan's wife Caroline Bryan, his mom LeClaire, the wedding planner, and more have quickly been sharing several photos of the event as well as their good wishes on social media.

According to the event planner, Emily Clarke Events, the wedding took place at Troubadour Gold and Field Club which is located south of Nashville, and was an outdoor event under sheer curtains and white twinkle lighting. Bryan walked Cheshire down the aisle on her big day while wearing a tux, leading her to her groom. Later that evening, the duo also shared a special dance in front of her guests.

Caroline posted a picture on Instagram to congratulate the couple, writing, "Happy wedding day Jordan!!!! I love any excuse to drive in a robe!!! Let's do this!!! #eudyone @jordancheshire @clinteudy." Cheshire and Eudy have been together since 2015 and both live in Bryan's hometown of Leesburg, GA. Back in December 2020, she announced her engagement through Instagram with the caption, "Woke up this morning to a fiancé!!! @clinteudy I cannot wait to MARRY you. I love you so much."

Jordan is the oldest of three children born to Bryan's sister, Kelly, and her husband Ben. Unfortunately, their parents tragically died within a 7-year span of each other. In 2007 Jordan's mother died at the age of 39 of unknown causes. Her father, Ben Cheshire died in 2014 from a reported heart attack. The three children, Jordan, Kris, and Tilden moved in with Bryan and his family, taking them in as their own. He recently opened up about his tragedies in a new documentary, My Dirt Road Diary.

While promoting the series he told People, "You're never through your grief. You're always breathing it. You truly never get over it. You truly never settle in your mind that it happened. I mean, it's always there. But if I can inspire people to move on from tragedy, hopefully from my behavior, that's what life's all about for me."

