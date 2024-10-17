Luke Bryan Has A Lot Of Anxiety And Panic Attacks Before Big Events And Concerts

Country music stars always look so composed and relaxed when they perform. If they get the jitters before taking the stage, they sure don't show it. Luke Bryan has bravely admitted that he has anxiety and panic attacks when he has a big event or a concert. He manages to turn these unsettling moments into something that works to his advantage, however.

Let' find out what Luke Bryan means by that!

Luke Bryan Seems So Outwardly Unflappable

That Is Not Always Actually The Case

Per Taste Of Country, Bryan said that a rush of anxiety and uneasiness right before a show keeps him on his toes - alert, focused, and ready for a big night with his fans.

"I've had panic attacks, you know, before big moments, and that's kinda fun. You want that anxiety. I wouldn't want it not to be that way."

What the outlet refers to as Bryan's "pumping adrenaline" is a signature feature of his concerts, with tons of high energy and constant movement. Those elements define a Luke Bryan appearance. It's what his fans have come to anticipate - and he gives it to them every single time out of the gate!

Luke Bryan (Monica Schipper / Getty Images)

Bryan Had A Panic Attack The First Time He Was On TV With Ellen DeGeneres

He Swigged Some Alcohol To Calm His Nerves

In November 2011, Bryan was Ellen's red-carpet correspondent at the CMA Awards, per kx947.fm. On top of that high-profile gig, he was also performing at the event for the first time. Seems like he understandably had an anxiety overload that night with all the pressure.

The trouble began in the limo when Bryan was heading to the glittering occasion. He had difficulty breathing. "I chugged a bunch of whiskey...and then I did the red carpet. I got through it. Hey, entertainment's a grueling little business!"

Bryan Has Been Candid About His Struggles With Anxiety

He Said He Has 'Down Days'

Per Heavy via CMT, "For the most part, Bryan has had a blast — but all that success hasn't made him immune to anxiety."

He reportedly said, "I keep having anxiety about the crowds not showing up at the concerts but all of our numbers (in 2023) touring-wise have been 20 - 30 percent better than ever."

Bryan also acknowledged, "I have my down days, and sometimes I get a little mad ... but that's neither here nor there. For the most part, I think I just love doing this. I didn't ask to be born to do it, but I think I was born to do it."