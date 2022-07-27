Luke Bryan Jumps Off Stage To Serenade 85-Year-Old Grandmother Celebrating Her Birthday

What does Luke Bryan do when he looks out at the crowd and sees a sign that says "Strip It Down for Grandma's 85th Birthday?" Well, he does just that...but with his clothes on, of course! During his show in Bristow, Virginia on July 21, Bryan granted a wish for an 85-year-old fan who was celebrating her birthday by jumping off stage while singing "Strip It Down." Bryan released "Strip It Down" back in 2015 as his second single from his fifth studio album, Kill The Lights. It quickly hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country and Country Airplay and is certified Triple Platinum by the RIAA.

Bryan went on to share the special moment on his social media, captioning the video, "@twolanebrewing is for anyone above the age of 21. Including grandma. Love ya Bristow #RaisedUpRightTour." In the video, Bryan can be seen singing the song to the woman before giving her a Two-Lane beer and sharing a special hug.

The country singer is currently on his Raised Up Right tour which kicked off in Charleston, West Virginia on June 9. Joining him along for the ride are Mitchell Tenpenny and Riley Green, continuing through October 28 and wrapping up in Jacksonville, Florida. Bryan's tour name comes from his single, "Up," in which he sings, "Up / In the sky, there's a guy / Looking' down on us / Looking' up / Our whole life, raised up right / In a town nobody knows / What a way to grow."

The singer recently went viral after he had to break up a fight in the middle of his concert in Youngstown, Ohio. "I mean, why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,' this isn't Limp Bizkit or nothing or freaking Gwar," Bryan told the crowd. "Somebody got the shit knocked out of them. I saw it. Chill out, find a joint or something, smoke a joint. I know y'all got that shit."

