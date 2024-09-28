Luke Bryan Gives Massive Endorsement to Morgan Wallen

You could argue Morgan Wallen is the biggest country star in the world. Maybe you could argue Luke Combs with his Diamond singles or Chris Stapleton with his classic Tennessee Whiskey. However, Luke Bryan gives his big cosign to Morgan Wallen as leader of the new school pack.

Recently, Luke speaks with Billboard for his new album and ahead of the upcoming CMA Awards on November 20th. The Entertainer of The Year award remains the top prize for those within the country music industry. Lainey Wilson stands as the reigning champion out of the crew but this year, she faces stiff competition once again. The Whirlwind star goes up against Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and lastly, Morgan Wallen. As much as Bryan has love for everyone in the race, he spotlights Morgan as the embodiment of what that award means to him.

Luke Bryan Shows Love to Nominees, Highlights Morgan Wallen Out of The Pack

Luke prefaces that he doesn't see the CMA award as entirely subjective on a musical merit. Rather, he stresses that to be the best entertainer, you need to sell out those arenas and stadiums. "I look back at when I won CMA entertainer of the year and in my opinion, that's always been about who has sold the most tickets and has been kind of the most impressive thing out there in the touring world," Bryan says.

That's where he narrows it down to Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen and their respective tours. However, he admits that the latter leaves him especially in awe from personal experience. "I have just been in awe watching Morgan Wallen go from being on some of my stadium tours and hanging on the bus with me, to watching him just really put up Garth Brooks-like stadium shows, has been pretty incredible. So, I think certainly it'd be something really, really great if Morgan might get him one or two, or three or four the next couple of years. But I think they're all worthy of it," Bryan says.