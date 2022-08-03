Luke Bryan has been making headlines for doing sweet things for his fans during his time on tour, and we are absolutely loving it! This time around, he shared quite an emotional moment while on stage with two of his fans during his performance of his hit, "Drink A Beer."

During his show at Xfinity Theater in Hartford, Connecticut on July 20, he saw two fans holding up a shirt that read, "Our dad died. Can we sing 'Drink A Beer' together? "These boys have been holding this shirt up all night since I walked out on stage tonight," Bryan told the audience as he quickly held up the shirt and showed it to the crowd. He then told the crowd to help the boys get up on stage with him.

Putting on his shirt in honor of their father, the country singer performed with the boys, wrapping his arms around them as they sang the song. Safe to say it was quite an emotional moment, as the boys began to cry for their late father and Bryan wiped the tears off one of the boy's cheeks. "For anybody that's lost somebody out there, I love you, thank you," Bryan stated at the end.

"Drink a Beer '' was co-written by Jim Beavers and country superstar Chris Stapleton, appearing on Bryan's 2013 album, Crash My Party. The song quickly became one of Bryan's biggest hits, earning him his seventh No.1 single on the Billboard Airplay Chart. Throughout his career, the singer has repeatedly stated the song is very meaningful to him due to the touching lyrics, which remind him of his two siblings who passed away. His brother, Chris, passed away after an accident in 1996, and his sister, Kelly, passed away in 2007, unexpectedly.

The singer is currently in the middle of his Raised Up Right Tour, which officially kicked off in Charleston, West Virginia on June 9. Opening acts for Bryan include Riley Green and Mitchel Tenpenny, wrapping up in Jacksonville Florida on October 28.

