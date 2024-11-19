Luke Bryan Explains Why He Teamed Up With Peyton Manning For New Show 'It's All Country'

In addition to the CMA Awards, Luke Bryan has partnered with Peyton Manning for a new docuseries called It's All Country. The series takes viewers behind the scenes of some of their favorite artists and bands.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Bryan hosts the show, doing a deep dive into the world of country music. The show features artists such as Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Sheryl Crow, Wynonna Judd, and Lady A. In an interview with Billboard, Bryan explained why he partnered with Manning for the show.

He said that the idea was all Manning's.

"When Peyton first came to me about doing this show in our country music space, I loved the idea," Bryan told Billboard. "I had seen his previous work in the NFL space and knew this could really be special for our fans. It really became such a conversational piece that I don't always have the opportunity to do with my peers."

Luke Bryan Talks Show

Bryan said that he enjoyed getting the chance to go in-depth with his fellow artists.

"It was honestly so much more than I envisioned going into the filming," he said. "Each one gave us pieces of their stories that I had never heard before, and I think the audiences will also feel the same."

Meanwhile, Manning explaine dthat he was a lifelong fan of country music.

"A few years ago, the team at Omaha asked me what some of my passions and interests were outside of sports," Manning says. "I've always been a huge country music fan. I've had the chance to host the CMA Awards the last few years and I go to as many country concerts as I can, so it was a natural fit to expand into this space and take a swing at producing a show that celebrates country music, like we've done in sports."

Manning and Bryan hope that fans gain a new appreciation for country music. As for Bryan, he's not limiting himself.

"Oh gosh, you never know with me," he says. "I'm the type that stuff is constantly popping in my head. It comes down to weeding through the ideas that people around me feel best serve our industry and fit my overall brand. Very thankful to have this opportunity."