Luke Bryan Duets New Single With 'American Idol' Contestant He Previously Criticized In Redemptive Reunion

American Idol may be announcing its winner in a jammed pack finale, but it also offered a redemptive moment for one contestant with a special duet with Luke Bryan. Mia Matthews hit the Idol stage once again after previously getting the boot on the shoot. Bryan was pretty critical of Matthews previously for forgetting Shania Twain's lyrics. His comments may have played a role in Matthew going home that same episode.

However, Bryan hyped up her return on social media, writing, "Run to your tv screens to find out who your Season 7 #idol is. You won't want to miss it. Always a great time performing on the American Idol stage. Mia Matthews." The two sang Bryan's new single "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" together with Matthews joining mid-way through.

Fans loved the duet. One wrote, "Mia should have stuck around a little longer than she did." Another commented, "Amazing they sounded wonderful together!!" Yet another wrote, "Mia should have made it further in the competitionMy favorite of the night is always Luke Bryan performance I love ?? this song it's amazing with Mia was amazing it will be cool if Luke ask Mia to open for him on tour."

Luke Bryan Calls Mia Matthews Out

Matthews didn't stand a chance when Bryan pointed out that she forgot the lyrics to Twain's song during a performance. Although he praised her vocals, he couldn't let it go. He said, "And I know you may have forgotten the words a couple of times but-" It earned the scorn of Katy Perry who called out Bryan for spotlighting the error.

"Nobody needed to know that!" she said. "She was acting so well. You blew her spot up!" Perry also added, "I mean, besides every Shania fan in the world, no one knows!"

"Well, I know all the words of Shania," Bryan replied.

Matthews would later take to social media afterwards to apologize to Twain and fans. She wrote, "Living proof that nobody does shania like @shaniatwain 😉 sorry for messing the words up queen hahahaha... my time on idol was nothing short of magic! I tried new things, went new places and met new people. I am so so thankful for this journey and all memories made along the way<3 Thank you, Jesus! Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 says "To everything there is a season"... and that's exactly what this is!!! the beginning and end of a season!!! new chapter starts NOW!? love yall 🙂 (ps I adore @emmyroserussell and genuinely couldn't be any more proud?) LETS GO HOME NOW?."

It was good to see her get her redemptive moment!