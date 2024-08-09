Luke Bryan Drops New Song & Announces New Album

It's been a while since the last time we heard from Luke Bryan in terms of new music. Moreover, it might've been easy to assume he doesn't have it in him to play the Nashville game anymore. He is one of the faces of American Idol after all. However, the 'One Margarita' singer decides to make his return with a new song and a new album in addition.

Recently, Luke Bryan takes to his social media to announce his new album 'Mind of a Country Boy.' This marks his 8th studio release, his first since 2020 with 'Born Here Live Here Die Here.' It releases on September 27th. Additionally, he adds to his list of singles with 'Closing Time in California,' available on all streaming platforms. Check it out below:

Luke Bryan Releases New Single Ahead of Upcoming Album 'Mind of a Country Boy'

Luke details a little bit on what to expect from him on the new album. "I think this album, as I've tried to do with all my albums, just has a little bit of everything. I do some things different vocally on this one that I've not done before," he says in a statement. "It's about each song having its place and having its meaning. It's trying not to be overly redundant with songs. I think that's why I've been blessed to have a long career and what I feel like this album's going to do."

Currently, Luke Bryan hits the road to support the upcoming album on his 'Mind of a Country Boy' tour. He's performing right now through September 14th, followed by a brief return from the 19th-28th. Bryan speaks to his mindset as a performer at the moment. "I"m still having a lot of fun in my concerts, and it's still a big ole party," Luke expresses. "But I think as you grow older and mature, subject matters change and things that you can sing about change. But the love of trying to find the right song and a song that moves people is still at the forefront of what I want to do as an artist."