Luke Bryan Stops Concert To Break Up A Fight: ‘No Fighting On My Birthday!'

Luke Bryan had quite some words to say when he saw a fight going down in the middle of his concert! While performing in Youngstown, Ohio at Wan Park the night before his 46th birthday, the singer's concert came to a stop when he called out people in the audience who were getting into a verbal and physical fight.

"I mean, why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,' this isn't Limp Bizkit or nothing or freaking Gwar," Bryan told the crowd. "Somebody got the shit knocked out of them. I saw it. Chill out, find a joint or something, smoke a joint. I know y'all got that shit." Before continuing and singing "Strip It Down," on piano, the country singer addressed the audience once again, saying, "Dude, man, bro, Dude, did you see those people upset bro? It's my birthday night, no fighting on my birthday! Damn crazy ass buckeyes, I get it."

Continuing with the show, Luke Bryan, being Luke Bryan, decided to get rid of his cowboy boots and socks mid-show with the help of a member of his own team. The singer took off his boots while singing "Play It Again" and performed barefoot before putting on some fashionable flip-flops.

"I can finally... Y'all don't understand it feels like I've been on ice skates for two hours. I didn't even get a pedicure tonight either," Bryan shouted through the mic, referencing the time he nearly slipped on the stage while wearing his boots.

The country music singer is in the middle of his Raised Up Right Tour, which began on June 9 in Charleston, West Virginia. Supporting acts include Mitchell Tenpenny and Riley Green, continuing through October 28, wrapping up in Jacksonville, Florida.

His latest single, "Country On," is quickly becoming a fan favorite, and was the most added song on the country radio. According to Country aircheck, the song was added to rotation on its release day to a total of 91 country radio stations.

