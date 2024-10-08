Luke Bryan Comes To A 18-Wheeler's Rescue

Luke Bryan, who's no stranger to vehicular mishaps and struggles, came to the rescue of not only an 18-wheeler, but presumably a huge traffic jam holding up hundreds of busses, tractors, and 18-wheelers. A true American hero.

During the second day of the Farm Tour 2024, Tucker Wetmore recounts to Taste of Country Nights, heavy winds caused the day to get canceled. These ferocious winds threatened the "hundred buses and trailers and 18-wheelers."

This was a disappointment to fans, although a full refund was automatically issued to all the paying attendees-to-be.

Luke Bryan takes charge

As you should know by now, Luke Bryan isn't one to stand by twiddling his thumbs. In usual fashion, he hops right in a tractor and gets to work. Tucker Wetmore, who was one of the opening acts, looked up in shock to see Luke Bryan pulling the vehicle.

With a cigar and a can-do attitude, Luke Bryan pulled the 18-wheeler out of the jam, liberating it. "Luke hops in the tractor," Tucker Wetmore proceeds, "I look up, and Luke's got this big ol' cigar in his mouth." Because of course, he does.

It's hardly surprising that he thought to handle things himself given the incident earlier this year. In August, one of his tour trucks got stuck under a bridge in downtown Chicago. He wasn't on the scene then, but he certainly was with the 18-wheeler. With the capacity to help, he backed out the 18-wheeler to safety.

Although this heroic effort saved the day, it didn't save the tour performance as the winds still raged. But at the very least, the crew and vehicles were safe. It's unclear whether this effort freed up the entire lane of trapped tour vehicles, but it would have eased things for sure.

This act was much to the surprise and shock of poor opening act Wetmore, "I'm like, 'Luke, what are you doing?" Realistically, Wetmore shouldn't have been surprised at Luke Bryan's gall, but I think I can forgive him for it.

Let's hope in the next Farm Tour, there won't be any cancellations due to weather. Although if there is, we know Luke Bryan will be on the case.