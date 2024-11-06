Luke Bryan And Jason Aldean Spent Election Day Drinking

It's safe to say that this Election Day has been the most stressful one America has experienced in a while. Thankfully for Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, they spent the day drinking.

Best friends and music industry titans, Bryan and Aldean can be seen together drinking with Jason's wife, Brittany Aldean. With a drink in hand, Bryan beams a terrific smile to the camera. I feel like many Americans were also sharing a drink with their loved ones as the numbers came in.

The picture is captioned with "HAPPY ELECTION DAY!!! LET'S GOOOOOO??????."

Brittany also posted a photo to her story of her and Kirsten Gaffney, a friend, sharing wine. "A little vino to calm the nerves," she captioned.

No matter who you voted for, if you watched the election sobre, then I commend you.

Jason and Brittany Aldean Had A Great Election Day

Considering there were drinks to be had and Donald Trump won the election, it seems that the country music pair had a brilliant Election Day.

The pair have been very vocal about their support for the Republican candidate, for they share similar traditional values.

He wrote to Instagram, "As a father and an American citizen, I want to see our country get back to its values and principles that made us great to begin with. Vote so our kids can have a safe and secure future. I proudly voted for Trump and encourage everyone to get out today and VOTE!!"

Luke Bryan has remained at arm's length when it comes to politics. He did vote in the election, but it's unknown who he voted for.

Considering his company, it's easy to imagine he also voted for Donald Trump. That's not certain, however, as those of different political inclinations can remain friends. Although that gets scarcer with the heat surrounding this election.

Either way, watching the election with a drink in hand is the best way to do it. As a filthy Brit, I was up in the final hours, so me drinking would be rather questionable. I was drinking in spirit, however.