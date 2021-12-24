The 10 Best Lucinda Williams Songs, Ranked

?Lucinda Williams songs have been a foundation of quality songwriting for several decades. Williams kick-started her career by playing folk music around New Orleans, Louisiana before moving to Austin, Texas in the early '70s. She became a huge part of the expanding roots music scene of Austin until she moved to Los Angeles, California in 1984. There, she started to attract major-label attention. She was signed to a development deal with CBS, but they ended up passing on her since they had no idea how to market her music.

Fortunately, Williams' music got in the hands of artists like Mary Chapin Carpenter, Emmylou Harris and Tom Petty, which helped her career as a singer-songwriter take off in mainstream music. Today, Williams has 17 Grammy nominations and three wins and is a recent inductee into the Austin City Limits Hall of fame.

Let's reflect on the Americana, folk, and country queen's career with a list of the best Lucinda Williams songs.

10. "Unsuffer Me"

"Unsuffer Me" is from Williams' 2007 studio album West. If you love Bob Dylan, you'll love this song. Williams really uses her rock n roll edge to bring her message across in this fan favorite.

9. "2 Kool 2 Be 4-Gotten"

From her 1998 record Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, this song was inspired by a book of photographs by Birney Imes. The iconic "Junebug vs. Hurricane" came from a photograph in this book.

8. "Changed the Locks"

From her 1988 eponymous record, is a rock anthem. Tom Petty, along with other rockers, have recorded it.

7. "Man Without A Soul"

From her new album Good Souls Better Angels, Williams shows off her political side with this protest song.

6. "Sweet Old World"

This tune is the title track of Williams' 1992 record Sweet Old World. This sweet country song reflects on the mortality of humans and just how tender life can be.

5. "World Without Tears"

This song is from Williams' seventh studio album released in 2003, World Without Tears. The album debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 chart.

4. "Can't Let Go"

Another song from the 1998 Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, co-produced by Steve Earle. "Can't Let Go" was the only song on the record not written by Williams.

3. "Car Wheels on a Gravel Road"

The title track of her breakthrough 1998 record. This song is one of Williams' most famous songs.

2. "Fruits Of My Labor"

From her 2003 album World Without Tears, "Fruits Of My Labor" really showcases Williams' range as a singer and a songwriter, fusing rock, rhythm and blues, and country together in one song.

1. "Passionate Kisses"

From her 1988 record Lucinda Williams, Mary Chapin Carpenter's cover of the song was Williams a Grammy for Best Country Song in 1994.

When you're making a playlist of powerful women in country music, you cannot leave out Lucinda Williams. She blazed a path of creativity for independent female artists and had inspired an entire generation of songwriters.

Honorable Mentions:

"Happy Woman Blues"

"Essence"

"Get Right With God"

?"Right In Time"

