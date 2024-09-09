'Lucifer' Star, Karel Heřmánek, Dies Tragically At A Gun Range

Karel He?mánek, a popular Czech actor, has passed away. According to Pop Culture, He?mánek was at a gun range near P?íbramy in the Czech Republic. Reportedly, shortly after He?mánek arrived, he purposefully shot himself. A police spokesperson, Barbora Schneeweisová, spoke further about the tragic death by suicide.

"I cannot reveal the identity of the deceased, however I can confirm that a man of the year 1947 turned his gun on himself at the shooting range and shot himself," she stated. "The police cannot provide further details for the time being, everything is the subject of an investigation."

The owner of the gun range also offered a statement. "It was the will of the client, such a thing cannot be prevented." He?mánek's most notable acting role was as Lucifer in "S ?erty nejsou ?erty" (or: Give the Devil His Due). Coincidentally, he'd also portray the Devil in two animated films, Goat Story - The Old Prague Legends and Goat Story 2.

Reportedly, in the months before his passing, He?mánek dealt with facial paralysis. His family would issue a statement across a number of local publications. "Yesterday in the afternoon, our beloved husband, father and grandfather Karel He?mánek left us tragically. The pain that has hit us is immeasurable. We thank you for all the expressions of sympathy and ask for privacy."

Radio Prague International reported that He?mánek was honored by the Theatre Bez zábradlí, a theatre he created. "Many of his colleagues, including Jaroslav Satoranský and Zuzana Stivínová, also attended. The event included a display of photos and posters from his notable roles," the publication reports.

Milan ?teindler, a screenwriter, honored He?mánek on his Instagram page. "We spent together the adventurous filming of Stalingrad on the snowy plains of Finland and a few years ago we starred in a series where we invented dialogues and improvised. I will never forget your dry humor! One day we will meet again, Karl. But not right now.... but not right away." Indeed, He?mánek's legendary contribution to film will be remembered for generations to come. Rest in Peace, Karel He?mánek.