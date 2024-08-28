Loving Father Identified Among Delta Workers Killed After Tire Explodes

A terrible tragedy occurred as two Delta Airlines workers were killed at a maintenance facility. Per PEOPLE, the incident took place at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. A tire exploded during routine maintenance, sending metal flying in all directions. Luis Aldarondo and Mirko Marweg died in the explosion — with a third worker getting injured.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the accident "involved components of an aircraft wheel that was in the shop and not attached to a plane." Marweg's wife went on to tell the publication that Mirko was a "loving father and a loving husband — loving brother."

Additionally, Delta released a statement regarding the harrowing accident. "The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (TOC 3). We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time," the statement begins.

"The Delta family is grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site. We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened."

Two Delta Workers Are Killed After A Tire Explodes

Andre Dickens, Atlanta's mayor, also offered his condolences on X (formerly known as Twitter). "I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees. My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery. AFRD, APD, and HJAIA teams are on the scene, working diligently to address the situation."

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport itself would issue a controversial statement on X. "Our prayers are with the families affected by the tragic incident at Delta Air Lines's Technical Operations Maintenance facility this morning. We send condolences to our partners as they continue to 'Keep Climbing' during this difficult time."

The Federal Aviation Administration would tell PEOPLE that it's aware of the incident and is in close communication with Delta. As it stands, however, that's where the situation lies until further updates are provided. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.