Love 'Yellowstone'? Watch These 10 Movies + TV Shows

If you're like us, you simply can't get enough of Yellowstone. So while we wait for the next episode -- and for the premiere of the upcoming prequel 1883, starring Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott, and the future spinoff 6666 -- we decided to put together a list of shows and movies to watch to fill the Dutton-sized hole in our hearts.

Featuring modern westerns and additional projects from show creator Taylor Sheridan, this is the ultimate watch list for Yellowstone fans. So pop some popcorn, put on your favorite Dutton Ranch button-down and enjoy your next round of binge-watching!

Hell or High Water

Hell or High Water is one of my absolute favorite movies of the last decade. Written by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, the film is a gripping story of two brothers, played by Ben Foster and Chris Pine, who carry out a series of heists against the bank that's about to foreclose on their family home. On their tail is a pair of Texas Rangers (Jeff Bridges and Yellowstone star Gil Birmingham). This one is a must-watch.

If you're a fan of Sheridan's work, be sure to check out Wind River and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Hell or High Water is available to rent on Amazon and YouTube.

The Last Cowboy

Another Taylor Sheridan project, The Last Cowboy is an inside look at the life of real cowboys and cowgirls as they take part in the sport of horse reining, a competition in which riders guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops.

The Last Cowboy airs on CMT.

Open Range

Directed by Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, Open Range follows Boss Spearman (Robert Duvall) and his cowhand Charley (Costner), who are tasked with rescuing their fellow ranch hand after he's met with hostility in a small village.

Open Range is available to rent on Amazon.

Hatfields & McCoys

If you're a Costner fan (and who isn't?), add the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys to your watch list. Costner and Bill Paxton play the historic feuding patriarchs, William Anderson "Devil Anse" Hatfield and Randolph "Randall" McCoy, respectively.

Hatfields & McCoys is available to stream on Starz.

Justified

If you love Rip Wheeler, allow me to introduce you to Raylan Givens, the protagonist of Justified. Sure, Givens, played perfectly by Timothy Olyphant, is an Eastern Kentucky lawman and not a ranch hand, but his tough guy swagger and cowboy attitude is enough to rival our favorite Dutton ranch fixer.

When you factor in brilliant writing and stunning performances from Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Margo Martindale and more, Justified is a perfect recommendation for Yellowstone fans.

Justified is available to stream via FX on Hulu.

Westworld

If you like a little sci-fi in your western, give Westworld a whirl. The HBO sries, based on the 1973 Michael Chrichton film on the same name, centers on an Old West-themed park known as Westworld. Over the course of its three seasons, the series has delivered captivating performances and some truly wild storylines. Saying more would spoil too much. Let's just say if you can handle some of the more sinister parts of Yellowstone, Westworld is definitely worth your consideration.

Westworld is available to stream on HBO Max.

Longmire

The hit modern western Longmire follows Sheriff Walt Longmire, who solves crimes in a Wyoming town. The show, based on a series of mystery novels by Craig Johnson, is a great match for fans of Yellowstone.

Longmire is available to stream on Netflix.

Godless

The Netflix miniseries Godless centers on the mining town of La Belle, New Mexico, which is governed by women. When the chilling criminal Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) heads to town, the residents team up to defend themselves against Griffin and his crew. Michelle Dockery, Merritt Wever and Tantoo Cardinal also star in the series.

Godless is streaming on Netflix.

Deadwood

Set in 1870s Deadwood, South Dakota, the acclaimed HBO series Deadwood features many real historical figures, such as Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant), Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) and Calamity Jane (Robin Weigert). The Emmy-winning show has all the drama and intrigue of Yellowstone, and like the Dutton saga, characters who'll stop at nothing to hold on to power.

Deadwood is streaming on HBO Max.

Dances With Wolves

Okay, so if you're a Yellowstone fan, you've probably already seen the 1990 classic Dances With Wolves. But we'd be remiss not to include it on this list. The film, which earned Costner an Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director, is credited with helping to revive the western genre.

Costner plays Lieutenant John Dunbar, a a Union soldier who moves to the American frontier and forms a connection with the local Sioux tribe.

Whether you're watching for the first time or the 50th, Dances With Wolves is worth viewing while you're waiting for the next episode of Yellowstone.

Dances With Wolves is available to stream on Netflix.

