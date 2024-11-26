Love Letters Reveal That Albert Einstein Had A Secret Daughter And More

The Secret Life of a Genius is going on sale as a collection of letters. A collection of 43 letters from Einstein to his first wife, Mileva, reveals much about their relationship and even tells of an ill-fated secret daughter.

The auction of the 43 letters dating from 1898 to 1903 tells of Einsteins love for his first wife, Mileva Maric. Through these correspondences, he speaks of his discoveries, his lust for her, and finally, about the sadness he feels for the loss of their daughter.

The two met while he was studying at Zurich Polytechnic in Switzerland. As a 16-year-old, he was swept away by Serbian-born Mileva. She was one of the first women to study physics and mathematics and was three years older than him. Despite his passion for her, his parents didn't approve, so their relationship had to remain clandestine.

Einstein started saving some money to marry Mileva and speaks of a planned romantic tryst in his letters. "Come to me to Como and bring along my blue dressing gown, into which we can wrap ourselves," he says. The secret meeting happened, and they got a little too wrapped up in that gown.

According to the letters, Mileva and Einstein brought a child into the world, but it wasn't for long. Einsteins' inquiries in the letters are those of any anxious father. "Is she healthy and does she already cry properly? What kind of little eyes does she have? Whom of us two does she resemble more?" he asks.

However, sadly, Lieserl, their child, was not long for this world and succumbed to scarlet fever. Nevertheless, the two got married, and later had two more children. In the last of the letters in the collection, Albert Einstein talks of their upcoming second child.

Letters from Einstein Expected To Sell For An Impressive Amount

The collection of letters from Einstein to his beloved is going to be up for auction on December 11th. They will be sold at Christie's and have a current valuation of $700,000.

The letters are more than simply love notes from Einstein to Mileva. She was more than just his paramore, she was also a highly educated peer. He speaks about his various studies and advances. The various, beautifully written letters, give insight into his studies and progress.

The two, despite having two children, didn't stay married for too long. She divorced him after finding out he had an affair with his cousin. He paid with the winnings he took from the Nobel Prize he won.