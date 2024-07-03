‘Love And Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Keke Jabbar Has Died

A Love and Marriage: Huntsville mainstay, Keke Jabbar, has passed away at the age of 42. It was initially announced via a content creator, Marcella Speaks. She read a statement on behalf of Jabbar's family during a livestream.

"It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love," the statement begins. "She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter. [Jabbar] will be sorely missed. And at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family."

LaTisha Moore Scott, another regular on the show and Jabbar's cousin, also spoke about the loss on Instagram. "At this time, we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss! This is hard for our Family!!!!!"

Fans of the reality TV star also offered their condolences over social media. "Noooooo.... LORD wrap your arms around her Husband and Children.. they have gone through so much," one Instagram user said.

"Rip KeKe! I'm so thankful I was never mean to you and always wanted to see you win. I have our conversations in my inbox. You were always so kind. Go take your crown and rest."

'Love And Marriage: Huntsville' Star, Keke Jabbar, Has Passed Away

Love & Marriage: Huntsville followed three Black couples as they attempted to revitalize Alabama through their real estate company, The Comeback Group. Jabbar courted some controversy during the show after being accused of taking hard drugs and using someone else's urine to pass a drug test.

"I've never taken any kind of hard drug," Jabbar said in response to the allegations. "[Jabbar has] never taken anything, heroin, cocaine, crack... I've never taken anything like that."

Nothing ever came of the allegations, however. Jabbar will be missed by friends, family, and fans alike. One Instagram user sums it up perfectly. "To be absent from the body is to be in the presence of God. Fly high, queen."