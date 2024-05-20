Louisiana Will Require 10 Commandments Displayed In Public Schools If Passed

Louisiana is pushing to require the 10 commandments in all publicly funded schools. Recently, the Louisiana Senate passed the bill in 30 to 8 in favor of the bill. The bill would require any schools that get government funds to "display the 10 Commandments in each building it uses and classroom in each school under its jurisdiction."

"The nature of the display shall be determined by each governing authority with a minimum requirement that the 10 Commandments shall be displayed on a poster or framed document that is at least eleven inches by fourteen inches," the bill states. "The text of the 10 Commandments shall be the central focus of the poster or framed document and shall be printed in a large, easily readable font."

Additionally, State Senator John Morris III added an amendment which would allow schools to display historical documents. Think the Declaration of Independence for instance. The House of representatives will vote on the bill. Then Governor Jeff Landry will have to decide if he wants to pass or veto the bill.

Uproar Over 10 Commandments In Schools

State Sen. Adam Bass, R-Bossier Parish, supports the bill, saying, "Although this is a religious document, this document is also posted in over one hundred and eighty places, including the Supreme Court of the United States of America. I would say is based on the laws that this country was founded on."

Meanwhile, State Sen. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans spoke out against the bill. "I was raised Catholic," said Duplessis, as quoted by Spectrum News. "I am still a practicing Catholic, OK? But I didn't have to learn the 10 Commandments in school."

He continued, "We went to Sunday school. That's why we have church. You want your kids to learn about the 10 Commandments? Take them to church."

In response to the news about the 10 commandments, the internet is in a uproar. Several people took to social media to offer both support and hate for the measure. One wrote, "This is so embarrassing. Today, I am ashamed to be from this backwards state.

Another wrote, "Can someone explain to me why putting up a rainbow in a classroom is 'indoctrination,' but the 10 Commandments isn't?

Yet another wrote, "I'm happy. The 10 Commandments are good rules to live by regardless of your religion. The world needs a good support system. Let's continue with this. Kids are so lost today because their parents are."