Louisiana House Explodes Killing 16-Year-Old And Injuring 5 Others

A tragedy took place in Louisiana as a house exploded, killing one 16-year-old boy and injuring several others. Per PEOPLE, firefighters responded to a residential explosion early on August 31. According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, a total of seven people were in the house at the time of the explosion.

Five of the injured were "hospitalized in various stages of injury." The final survivor was a toddler, who is currently in the care of relatives. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. However, several neighbors brought forward their testimonies regarding the tragedy via KPLC.

Some residents described the explosion as feeling like an "earthquake." Several neighbors had their electricity affected, and a few vehicles were completely totaled. The 16-year-old victim was identified as Deuce Barrere. A GoFundMe page was created to assist the family in covering medical bills, funeral expenses, and other expenses as the family recovers.

Barrere's mother, Katherine, and his older sister, Brooklyn, were caught in the explosion. Reportedly, the two are "stable but in critical condition." A family member informed WALA-TV that Katherine suffered severe burns "from the top of her head to her bottom." Brooklyn also has "severe burns, several broken bones, and a busted liver and spleen."

A Louisiana House Explosion Kills A 16-Year-Old And Injures Several Others

Further, State Fire Marshal Chief, Bryan J. Adams, went on to describe the state of the explosion. "This is an unimaginable tragedy for this family and community," he stated. "This investigation is still very much active, but we have a top-notch team working diligently to get as many answers for this family as possible."

Additionally, several of Barrere's classmates spoke about the impact Barrere had on their lives. "I will say, he was probably the best person I've ever had in my life. He really showed me what a best friend can truly mean to you. He never once made me feel — I don't mean to get deep — but he made sure I stayed here, if we're really going to be honest. The way he was, the personality he had, he made sure that I stayed down, that I was good, and that I always had a home and I really respect him for that," said Barrere's best friend, Jaedin Wilson.