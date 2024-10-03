Lottery Winner Reveals Sheer Moment Of Panic After Losing Winning Ticket

Who doesn't have an "I won the lottery!" fantasy? It's darn near a rite of passage -- especially with the job market and inflation being what they currently are. Per Lottery USA, one Washington D.C. resident, Phillip H., hit it big as he won the Lucky for Life lottery game! Phillip actually had two winning tickets. When he realized he'd won, he flew into a cold panic as he couldn't find one of the two tickets.

It took a whole month before Phillip found the other ticket. "After searching through old tickets, I found it and let out a big sigh of relief," Phillip told the outlet. Ultimately, Phillip received his one-million-dollar cash prize! He also shared his winning strategy with the entire world.

"I always get two tickets, and I always pick my own numbers. That's my winning strategy. I saw that the first ticket was a winner but couldn't find the other ticket." When asked what he planned on doing with his newfound wealth, Phillip made sure everyone knew "he's committed to home renovations and purchasing a new truck to help with his volunteer efforts."

Lottery Winner Almost Loses Half A Million Dollars

Unfortunately, not all lottery winners have it easy. Per Oxygen, life changed for Abraham Shakespeare when he won a $30 million lottery prize. "Abraham Shakespeare was so generous with his money that he was known for paying for rent, groceries, funerals, anything that anybody needed," said Merissa Green, reporting for The Ledger.

Constant money requests from friends and family caused Shakespeare to recede and distance himself from everyone. He confided in Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore, who approached Shakespeare as a financial advisor. A few months -- and millions of dollars -- later, Shakespeare was found dead. Moore was formally sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following Shakespeare's tragic death.

The old saying is: "Money changes people." I believe money exposes people. Shakespeare was a genuinely good guy -- he gave away nearly all of his money and trusted the wrong people. What happened to him was terrible. Often, I find myself wondering about the merits of being a "good person." Thinking about situations like this, it can be easy to see why some people would rather mind their own business than go out of their way to play the "Good Samaritan."