Loretta Lynn's Son Ernie Is Recovering After Hospitalization But Not Out Of The Woods

Loretta Lynn's son Ernie was recently hospitalized with ongoing kidney failure. His wife Crystal provided an encouraging update on the situation, "We've seen a marked improvement in him in the past 24 hours so I think that we are finally headed in the right direction. We appreciate all of your concern and continued prayers for complete healing. Thank you all... God bless."

The family has been battling these unfortunate medical woes since April. His wife Crystal has done well in providing updates on Ernie's journey, documenting the frustrations and the faith alike. She wrote on April 3rd, "Today is a REALLY important day for Ernie regarding his health and his transplant journey. We would appreciate your prayers asking for God's influence and favor so that Ernie may receive approval for this procedure, as a new kidney would drastically improve his quality of life, length of life, and of course his emotional and mental health. I want to see my baby happy again. I want to see my baby healthy again. He's got so much life to live and so much love to give and I know that he will continue to grow with God and serve His purpose. Thank you all....God bless you all..."

The whiplash has been brutal for the Lynn family. By April 30th, she took back to Facebook with a deflating update, "I'm sure this will be hard to believe by the time that I am finished with this post, but I'm at a loss for words right now.....or maybe just a little lost in general tonight. With my husband's permission, I share with you that Ernie is back in the hospital again tonight....he's been in and out of it a couple of times this week."

In all of this, faith has been the consistent factor. She said later in the post, "To think that we or the doctors can handle these issues alone would be foolish and frankly, I wouldn't dream of going through this process or this life without God at our side at ALL times."

Thoughts and prayers with the Lynn Family.