Loretta Lynn's Son Ernie Hospitalized Due To Kidney Failure As Family Asks For Prayers

Loretta Lynn's son Ernie has been hospitalized once again as he continues to battle kidney failure. His wife Crystal shared the sad news on her Facebook page, asking for prayers.

She revealed that the late musician's son has been in and out of the hospital all week and is once again hospitalized. She wrote, "I'm sure this will be hard to believe by the time that I am finished with this post, but I'm at a loss for words right now.....or maybe just a little lost in general tonight. With my husband's permission, I share with you that Ernie is back in the hospital again tonight....he's been in and out of it a couple of times this week."

In the post, Crystal summed up everything that Ernie meant to them. She wrote, "More issues have presented themselves, and although 'pretty routine' for the doctors, it's very scary for us." The family is scared about what may happen as he continues to fight his kidney failure

Crystal is asking for prayers from her followers. She has faith that prayer can save her husband. It's obviously a very difficult time for the family, who wants privacy as well as support.

Loretta Lynn's Son Battles Kidney Failure

She wrote, "There are risks no matter what we do. Which is why once again, I'm here to ask for your prayers and positive energy. You see, we try to remain very private, but how do you do that without denying the power of prayer....much less prayer in numbers??? To think that we or the doctors can handle these issues alone would be foolish and frankly, I wouldn't dream of going through this process or this life without God at our side at ALL times."

Right now, doctors don't exactly know what is wrong with Ernie Lynn. Loretta Lynn's son will have to undergo a procedure to see what is causing the issues. This brings with it, it's own set of issues.

Crystal wrote, "My husband is having an exploratory procedure performed in the morning to see what's causing the issues that he is experiencing. We're scared of anesthesia, yet we know we have to move forward. We're scared of the possibility that this could become pretty serious pretty quickly. However it would be more serious if we ignored it. We are scared in general because everyone has lost someone that they love due to this issue."

However, despite his illness, the family is still hopeful in his recovery. They're optimistic that doctors will approve Ernie for a kidney transplant.