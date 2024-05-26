Loretta Lynn's Son Ernest Thanks Fans For Prayers After Having Heart Surgery

It looks like the Lynn family and their road to recovery is a lot more encouraging.

His wife Crystal posts a video on Facebook of Ernie personally thanking everyone who prays for him and his family. "Hey, for all y'all that's been praying for me... I appreciate and love y'all for it," he says in a raspy voice. "I just had some heart surgery and stuff. I'm getting a little better everyday. Thank y'all for praying for me, God bless you."

Plenty of people are flooding the comments of the post, sharing their joy to see Ernie recovering well. "God Bless you Ernie, keeping you on the prayer list at church. Love you bunches, ya'll know where I'm at," one user replies.

One comment keeps it light and funny. In that signature dry country humor, he says, "You got a heart? Well I lost that bet.. Now I gotta go pay off all the boys up and down Hwy 13!"

A Long Health Journey For Lynn's Son Ernest

The Lynn Family have been enduring this emotional whirlwind for the past couple of years. In addition to losing their mother and country icon, Ernie is in a constant battle with kidney failure. Within the last couple of weeks, it certainly seems as if he was close to coming on the other side of it. In a post on May 6th, his wife Crystal posts, "We've seen a marked improvement in him in the past 24 hours so I think that we are finally headed in the right direction. We appreciate all of your concern and continued prayers for complete healing. Thank you all... God bless."

But in a cruel twist of fate, Ernest and Crystal find themselves back in the hospital recently for another operation. This time, the family kept details of the operation close to the chest. "Many of you have asked how Ernie is doing, where he is, or what type of surgery that he had," she captions. "I know that social media has made it easy for us all to share things that we normally wouldn't, however in this instance I'm going to keep the details of his health private out of respect for him, as well as because not everyone out there means well and might misuse the information."

Thankfully, the video suggests that Ernie feels more than comfortable and slowly progressing to a full recovery.