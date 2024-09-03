Loretta Lynn's Great Grandson Scout Captures Hearts on Stage

There's no shortage of talent in Loretta Lynn's extensive talent. Her granddaughter Emmy Russell already has a clear path to country music stardom. After placing top 5 in American Idol, the world is her oyster really. It takes courage and confidence to go up on that stage and say anything, let alone sing. For Lynn's great grandson Scout, he's already more than comfortable. We have video proof now.

Recently, Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Tayla posts a video of her 8 year old son Scout. There, he proudly stands onstage with a microphone and a note in hand. He gives a thumbs up to someone, likely to see if the mic was ready to use like a professional. Then, he talks to the crowd to remind them to get in on some of the merchandise they're selling after the show. "Excuse me everyone. Down at the merch table at the end of the show, we printed out these," Scout says, holding up a print for sale. "We have a bunch. We'll sign 'em. So can you please try to buy one?"

Loretta Lynn's Great Grandson Scout Wins The Hearts of Everyone

Obviously, his momma Tayla loves the gesture. Her baby boy Scout seems more than familiar with the concert stage, given Tayla sings as well. She performs as a solo artist and as one half of Twitty & Lynn. Still, she adores the gesture her young one did for her. She captions, "I'm so in love with this kid. Honey he ain't scared of the stage. He gets up there and says "excuse me everyone.'"

Similarly, people online adore this sneak preview of Scout taking the stage for everyone. One person in particular loves the sweetness he exhibits for everyone in attendance. He comments, "So polite great job on raising a child making them feel secure and uninhibited. Awesome!!!