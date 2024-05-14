Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell Breaks Her Silence After Getting Eliminated On 'American Idol': "Thank You So Much"

Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Emmy Russell is speaking out after getting eliminated from American Idol. The singer failed to make the top 3 in the competition.

Well, Russell is just thankful for the experience. In an Instagram video, she shared her appreciation to fans for helping her to make it as far as she did in the competition. "Thank you so much for all the love, all the voting," Russell said in the video.

Ultimately, Emmy Russell said that she has faith in God and his plan. She believes that what was supposed to happen will happen. "I didn't make Top 3, but that's part of — that was God's plan," she said. "Before I got eliminated, I think God told me, he was like, 'Emmy, you're not gonna be chosen by America, but I chose you."

She reiterated her love and appreciation to fans comparing her failure to make the top 3 to a rejection from a lover. "I know I'm chosen," she added. "It's like whenever a boy is like, 'I don't wanna go out with you anymore.' And you're like, 'OK, but I know I'm loved."

However, Russell said she's embracing the rejection and going to learn from it. She feels inspired."Don't run from rejection or pain, and facing hard things ... " she said. "I sang 'The Climb' from Miley Cyrus, and I really think that she says it best. Sometimes you're gonna have to lose ... it's the climb. The climb is Abraham's promised land ... the promise is the climb with God."

Loretta Lynn's Family Supports Emily Russell

In a separate social media post, Emmy Russell's aunt Crystal celebrated the singer and all her accomplishments. Sometimes, it's indeed about the journey and the climb.

She wrote, "We're SO PROUD of you Emmy Russell!! Your future is bright. I've told you this numerous times, but you're gonna change the world for the better. I BELIEVE in YOU. WE BELIEVE IN YOU.... And now, YOU believe in YOU. ???? You ARE an Idol to millions now, and what a great one you'll be."

She continued, "Children will have someone with class and character to look up to now. We love you.....and again, we're so, SO PROUD OF YOU. Now, it's time to throw a celebration when you get home baby girl!! Your journney is just beginning." Crystal has been one of Emmy's biggest supporters through the competition.