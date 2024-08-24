Loretta Lynn's First Granddaughter Passes Away

Loretta Lynn's extensive family has been through a lot these past few years. Health battles would often plague them, many Facebook posts relaying the doctor visits and complications along the way. Sadly, tragedy strikes today with her granddaughter Lynn Massey.

Recently, Loretta Lynn's social media team takes to Instagram with some unfortunate news. They inform fans and friends that the late country icon's first granddaughter Lynn Massey has passed away. Currently, they keep information about the tragedy very slim, calling it a 'long and difficult health battle.'

Regardless, the comments flood with an abundance of support and prayers for Lynn's family amidst the overwhelming grief. For instance, folk singer and one time pop star Jewel replies with her love and condolences to the family.

Lynn's Passing Comes After a Number of Health Battles in Loretta's Big Family

This comes on the heels of an abundant amount of health scares within the Lynn family, namely with Loretta Lynn's son Ernest. His wife Crystal has done well to inform everyone that cares for the family about his journey. It begins when he experiences rough kidney failure earlier this year. What follows is a whiplash of positive updates and unexpected turns of events. Eventually, they see a 'marked improvement' that takes them in the right direction. However, an undisclosed medical issue brings them back in only days later.

Thankfully, most recently, he remains on the road to recovery after his heart surgery. Crystal posts a video on Facebook, telling friends and supporters that he's fighting through it all. ""Hey, for all y'all that's been praying for me... I appreciate and love y'all for it," Lynn's son expresses. "I just had some heart surgery and stuff. I'm getting a little better everyday. Thank y'all for praying for me, God bless you."

Now, the family grapples with the loss of Loretta Lynn's granddaughter. Hopefully, peace finds them amidst all the grief.