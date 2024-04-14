Loretta Lynn's Family Pens Heartbreaking Birthday Tribute To Late Singer: "You Have Left Huge Shoes Behind"

Loretta Lynn may be gone, but the singer's legacy is firm and strong in country music. While the icon's death may have been tough for fans, it was especially hard for her family.
Lynn was born on April 14, and in honor of her birthday, her daughter-in-law Crystal penned a heartbreak tribute to the late icon. She said that the family is still very much grieving Lynn's death, and the grief hasn't gotten any easier with time. Lynn's birthday is especially difficult.
She wrote, "I've often thought of how today would affect me, affect my husband, affect our family....Will we be more sad, more happy, etc...? The truth is, it hurts the same every day. We've lost someone that we love more than words can describe.I think grief is a measure of how much someone is/was loved, and I'm not so sure that the grief doesn't grow each day as opposed to diminish."
However, rather than focus on sadness, Crystal chose to share some of the positive things that Lynn brought to this world. It's a legacy that stretches beyond just music.
Loretta Lynn Remembered
"She was overjoyed, we were broken," her family wrote of her passing. "She had warned us just days before that the angels were coming, but we dismissed it."
They continued, "At 90, we knew the moment was inevitable. We had watched her age and her health decline. The stroke, the fall, then the pandemic that isolated everyone had all taken their toll," they went on. "Yet, in the midst of it all she fought through, overcame odds. Kept recording hit albums, wrote books, gave us advice, made us laugh, and kept us together."