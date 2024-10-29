Loretta Lynn Swore That The Ghost Of Johnny Cash Once Visited Her

Johnny Cash haunts the music industry to this day in more way than one.

Loretta Lynn, renowned country singer, once recalled when she swore the Man in Black (Ghost in Black?) came to pay her a visit, and right when she was recording one of his songs.

"I looked up and I thought that I'd seen this gray suit come in. And it looked like Johnny," she said in her studio in 2016. "Of course, you know when you're recording it's dark kind of in the studio. I quit singing and I said, 'I would have swore I saw Johnny Cash walking through that door.'"

Loretta Lynn has had encounters with the transparent kind before, and even dedicated a whole song to it, 'This Haunted House.' She's seen Civil War soldiers and grieving women, so her reporting to see the ghost of Johnny Cash won't be too surprising.

Johnny Cash Pays Loretta Lynn A Visit

Cash died in 2003, although his legacy and impact still lives on. Lynn was a huge fan of Johnny Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash. When they passed away, she became close friends with their son, John Carter Cash.

In her later years, Loretta Lynn thought to record her music at Johnny Cash Cabin Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The cabin was built in 1978, and it was still being used in 2016 when Loretta decided to record there.

She was recording her album Full Circle, and amid the recording, Johnny Cash rudely interrupted. He only appeared for a moment, but it was enough for Lynn to recognize the superstar singer. She was recorded talking about it whilst they were still recording, although the details are a little hard to pin down.

It's unclear whether Cash visited her whilst they were recording her Full Circle album, or if she was talking about a previous experience. She was recording one of his songs at the time, so it could have been any time, anywhere.

Either way, it's an interesting story whether you're a believer or a skeptic. Some may find it unsurprising that she happened to see Johnny Cash in a dark room whilst singing one of his songs. Others, however, won't find it surprising at all that he came down to listen to the rendition himself.