Loretta Lynn Revisits 'One's on the Way' With Margo Price

Loretta Lynn revisits multiple classic hits on her 46th solo album, Still Woman Enough (out March 19 via Legacy Recordings). These re-recordings allow Lynn to curate the latest retelling of her invaluable role in country music history, as heard on her recitation of "Coal Miner's Daughter" and two collaborations with her musical offspring: "You Ain't Woman Enough" with Tanya Tucker and "One's on the Way" with Margo Price.

The latter arrived on Feb. 19 as a reminder of three things: Lynn's decades-spanning penchant for picking out songs relatable to many of the women in her audience, songwriter Shel Silverstein's well-aged wit and Price's ability to hold her own as a popular music trailblazer's duet partner.

"One's On the Way" topped both the Billboard Hot Country Singles and Canadian RPM Country Tracks charts. It's the title track of Lynn's 19th solo album, which was released in 1972.

Read More: Loretta Lynn Remembers Conway Twitty: 'He Was Like a Brother to Me'

Over the years, Lynn replaced the song's Jackie Kennedy reference during live performances, first with Nancy Reagan and later with Michelle Obama. This time around, she stays true to Silverstein's lyrics about the jet set lives of Jackie O, Elizabeth Taylor, Raquel Welch and Debbie Reynolds.

Other star power on Still Woman Enough comes from producer and famous son John Carter Cash and Lynn's collaborators on the title track, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire.

"One's on the Way" Lyrics

They say to have her hair done, Liz flies all the way to France

And Jackie's seen in a Discotecque doin' a brand new dance

And the White House social season should be glitterin' an' gay

But here in Topeka the rain is a fallin'

The faucet is a drippin' and the kids are a bawlin'

One of 'em a toddlin' and one is a crawlin'

And one's on the way

I'm glad Raquel Welch just signed a million dollar pact

And Debbie's out in Vegas workin' up a brand new act

While the TV's showin' newlyweds, a real fun game to play

But here in Topeka, the screen door's a bangin'

The coffee's boilin' over and the wash needs a hangin'

One wants a cookie and one wants a changin'

And one's on the way

Now what was I doin', Jimmy get away from there

Darn, there goes the phone

Hello honey, what's that you say

You're bringin' a few old army buddies home

You're callin' from a bar

Get away from there, no, not you honey

I was talkin' to the baby

Wait a minute, honey, the door bell

Honey, could you stop at the market and hello, hello

Well, I'll be

The girls in New York City, they all march for women's lib

And better homes and garden shows, the modern way to live

And the pill may change the world tomorrow, but meanwhile, today

Here in Topeka, the flies are a buzzin'

The dog is a barkin' and the floor needs a scrubbin'

One needs a spankin' and one needs a huggin'

Lord, one's on the way

Oh gee, I hope it ain't twins, again