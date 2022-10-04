The country music community is mourning the loss of the legendary Loretta Lynn, who passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. on Oct. 4.

Country stars, from Lynn's Honky Tonk Angels collaborator Dolly Parton to "Dear Miss Loretta" singer Carly Pearce, took to social media to remember the beloved singer-songwriter.

See their statements below.

Dolly Parton

Advertisement

"We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I'm one of them," Dolly Parton shared in a statement. "I miss her dearly as we all will."

George Strait

"We're sure going to miss @LorettaLynn. What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented," George Strait wrote. "Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road."

We?re sure going to miss @LorettaLynn. What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road. ? gs pic.twitter.com/TxniY3Qmgs — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) October 4, 2022

Advertisement

Reba McEntire

"Mama and Loretta Lynn were four years apart, Mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal," Reba McEntire shared in a heartfelt post. "Now they're both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven! I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers."

Miranda Lambert

"I'm so heartbroken to hear about Loretta's passing," Miranda Lambert shared. "She was so kind to me and she blazed so many trails for all of us girls in country music. Thanks you for all the songs . Miss you. Fly high."

LeAnn Rimes

"Oh, sweet Loretta Lynn... what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends," LeAnn Rimes wrote.

Carrie Underwood

"The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at beginning of my career," Underwood wrote. "I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was...in a big sparkly dress..."

Carly Pearce

"She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth," Pearce said. "One of the greatest there ever will be. I'll be singing 'Dear Miss Loretta' with a little extra love tonight at the @opry. Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel"

Advertisement

Margo Price

Margo Price wrote. "She showed me up what it looked like to be a musician and a mama. Her writing was as real as the day is long. This one hurts on another level. I'll miss her forever." "It's safe to say I wouldn't even be making country music today if it weren't for Loretta Lynn,". "She showed me up what it looked like to be a musician and a mama. Her writing was as real as the day is long. This one hurts on another level. I'll miss her forever."

Tim McGraw

"There was no one like Loretta. She was a trailblazer for the genre and a role model for so many young women.... My wife and our daughters included," Tim McGraw wrote. "Sending our love to her family and all of those grieving today."

The Oak Ridge Boys

"Very sad news this morning ... LORETTA LYNN has gone home ... Great Britain lost their Queen ... now we have lost ours," The Oak Ridge Boys shared. "Rest easy ma'am. You were loved all ..."

Advertisement

Related Videos