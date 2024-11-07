Looking For The Best Beer For Those Cold Days? I'm Drinking These Beers This Winter

The weather outside is frightful, but the beer is so delightful. Don't make the mistake of thinking that beer is just a summer drink. There are plenty of beers that are perfect, and arguably better, during the winter time. Here are the best beers for winter.

The Best Beers For Winter That I Will Be Drinking

Although beer may not be the beverage I reach for first, I can appreciate a quality brew. Oftentimes, beer is thought of as a summer or autumn only drink. A refreshing Corona on a hot summer day is a classic choice. However, what about those cool winter evenings? Sure mulled wine and spiked ciders are great, but beers can be a great choice as well. Here are the best beers for winter that I will be drinking this year.

1. Porters

Banko Beverage shares why porters are a common beer choice in the winter. They explain that "they have a medium body with subtle flavor notes of coffee, chocolate, or fruit." This all sounds delicious on a cool winter day. Two of my favorite porters are Cerebral Brewing Nordic Noir (84) and pFriem Family Brewers Rum Barrel Aged Porter (85). Beer and Brewing does a great job describing their flavor profiles.

"Foeder Baltic porter brewed with pilsner, Munich II, oats, Caramunich II, and pale chocolate, and hopped with Columbus. pFriem Family Brewers Rum Barrel Aged Porter (85): "We age our Imperial Porter for a year in barrels kissed by the Caribbean, giving pFriem's Rum Barrel Aged Porter notes of chocolate truffles, ripe cherries and vanilla beans. Drink in this captivating brew and taste luscious decadence."

2. Stouts

Stouts are some of the best beers for winter because they are heavier and more filling. Definitely not something you'd reach for on a hot, summer day. These beers have a bit of a darker flavor. Two of my favorite stouts are New Holland Dragon's Milk and Samuel Smith's Oatmeal Stout.

New Holland Dragon's Milk: Has flavors of dark chocolate, vanilla beans, roasted malts, oak, and sweet bourbon whiskey

Has flavors of dark chocolate, vanilla beans, roasted malts, oak, and sweet bourbon whiskey Samuel Smith's Oatmeal Stout: has a sweeter flavor with hints of malted barley, cane sugar, oatmeal, chocolate, caramel, and hops

3. Bocks and Doppelbocks

These beers tend to have a stronger flavor profile, so I would typically only reach for them in the winter. Their richer body makes them some of the best beers for winter. Two of my favorites are pFriem Family Brewers Doppelbock (88) and Arches Brewing Mystik Bok (88).

): "Creamy, ruby-hued headlands give way to malt-rich flavors of dark chocolate, caramel, and roasted nuts." Arches Brewing Mystik Bok (88): "Minimal hop bitterness and a light yet silky body...toasted grain and sweet caramel flavors."

4. Barley Wines

I know I know, the name is misleading. While the word wine is in the title, barley wines are actually an English-style beer. They are aged over time and have a higher alcohol content. Bako Beverage shares that "Barley wines have a rich flavor with notes of toffee, fruits, or nuts." They are the perfect choice to warm you up on a cold winter night. Two of my favorites are Flatland Brewing Company Coconut Caramel Anthropomorphic Metaphor (86) and DESTIHIL Brewery Bourbon Barrel-Aged Triton Barleywine (87).

: Flavors of "toasted coconut, caramel, vanilla, and cacao nibs." DESTIHIL Brewery Bourbon Barrel-Aged Triton Barleywine (87): "Oak vanillas, deep, dark cherry, chocolate tones enhance the caramel, toffee, treacle aroma and flavor."

5. Scotch Ales

Last but not least on our list of best beers for winter we have scotch ales. Originating in Scotland, these beers are dark, have rich maltiness and offer full bodies. While they may not be my first choice, they are a perfect choice for a winter beer. Two of my favorites are Wee Mac from Sun King Brewing and Alesmith Wee Heavy.