Country Singer Chris Petersen's Dog Howls Along to Chris LeDoux's 'Look at You Girl'

Chris Petersen's dog Syd has great taste in music, as shown in this howl-along to Chris LeDoux's "Look at You Girl."
The video description says that Syd reacts to a whole playlist worth of country songs. But clearly, her favorite's by a singer-songwriter, bronze sculptor and rodeo star from Wyoming.
Per his press kit, Petersen "lives the lifestyle he sings about and is as authentic as they come. He spent several years riding broncs at rodeos and has been training horses since a young age. From his love of horses and the Western lifestyle Chris built a successful cowboy/Western lifestyle business (Diehard Cowboy) to further promote cowboy culture through images and music."
For a taste of his music, give 2019 album Cowboy Coming Home a listen. It reflects his love of LeDoux, George Strait, Merle Haggard and other country greats.
Syd's favorite song, written by former LeDoux bandmate Lanty Ross, is from the 1992 album Whatcha Gonna Do With a Cowboy. It's known for its title track, a duet with famous LeDoux fan Garth Brooks and a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.
"Look at You Girl" Lyrics
Just look at you, girl
Standin' here beside me
Starlight on your hair
Lookin' like a dream
I dreamed somewhere
And look at me, girl
You got me actin' just like a lover
In an old time picture show
And how I got the part
I just don't know
But it's written all across your face
Plain as it can be
You're the one that I was lookin' for
Now you're all that I can see
You mean everything to me
And I'd do anything to have you stay forever
I'm an ordinary man
But I feel like I could do anything in the world
When I look at you, girl
Just look at you, girl
Walkin' here beside me
Misty morning light
I see my own reflection in your eyes
And just smile at me, girl
With eyes that tell a story
That words can never say
Tellin' me your love is gonna stay
And we're standin' right together now
In everything we do
And if my world should come apart
I'll still be lovin' you