Country Singer Chris Petersen's Dog Howls Along to Chris LeDoux's 'Look at You Girl'

Chris Petersen's dog Syd has great taste in music, as shown in this howl-along to Chris LeDoux's "Look at You Girl."

The video description says that Syd reacts to a whole playlist worth of country songs. But clearly, her favorite's by a singer-songwriter, bronze sculptor and rodeo star from Wyoming.

Per his press kit, Petersen "lives the lifestyle he sings about and is as authentic as they come. He spent several years riding broncs at rodeos and has been training horses since a young age. From his love of horses and the Western lifestyle Chris built a successful cowboy/Western lifestyle business (Diehard Cowboy) to further promote cowboy culture through images and music."

For a taste of his music, give 2019 album Cowboy Coming Home a listen. It reflects his love of LeDoux, George Strait, Merle Haggard and other country greats.

Syd's favorite song, written by former LeDoux bandmate Lanty Ross, is from the 1992 album Whatcha Gonna Do With a Cowboy. It's known for its title track, a duet with famous LeDoux fan Garth Brooks and a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

"Look at You Girl" Lyrics

Just look at you, girl

Standin' here beside me

Starlight on your hair

Lookin' like a dream

I dreamed somewhere

And look at me, girl

You got me actin' just like a lover

In an old time picture show

And how I got the part

I just don't know

But it's written all across your face

Plain as it can be

You're the one that I was lookin' for

Now you're all that I can see

You mean everything to me

And I'd do anything to have you stay forever

I'm an ordinary man

But I feel like I could do anything in the world

When I look at you, girl

Just look at you, girl

Walkin' here beside me

Misty morning light

I see my own reflection in your eyes

And just smile at me, girl

With eyes that tell a story

That words can never say

Tellin' me your love is gonna stay

And we're standin' right together now

In everything we do

And if my world should come apart

I'll still be lovin' you