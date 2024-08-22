Longtime Burger King Employee, Who Was Given Mediocre Gift After Not Missing Work For 27 Years, Starts His Own Business

You smell that? That's the smell of an article where I get to roast capitalism. In case the past few years of record layoffs vs. record company profits have taught you nothing, I'll be the first to inform you. Don't spend your life in servitude to any company or corporation. Why? Let's ask the hero of this article, Kevin Ford!

Per Fox, Ford was a model employee at the Burger King he worked at in Nevada. He'd been with the company for 27 years — nearly three decades of his life. And never took a single day off! For his 27th anniversary with the company, his managers decided to roll out the red carpet to show Ford how much they appreciated him! By which I mean they gave him the equivalent of a goodie bag you give easily distracted children at a birthday party.

He received a backpack with a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, candy, and some chocolates! Even more insane than that? Ford, being the gracious soul that he is, was genuinely thankful to his co-workers and bosses.

No deserved sarcasm, bitterness, or indignation. He was happy to be acknowledged. Well, the universe had bigger and better things planned for Ford, luckily! His daughters set up a GoFundMe page for their dedicated father, receiving nearly $500,000 in donations. What did Ford do with his money? He opened his own food truck!

A Burger King Employee Starts His Own Business After Nearly Three Decades Of Service

Per TMZ, Ford's life has been going quite well since the GoFundMe! In addition to the food truck, Ford bought his first home! For his upcoming entrepreneurial endeavors, Ford's menu for his food truck will feature American classics, to start! But soon, he has plans to expand his menu to include Filipino dishes in honor of his fiancée!

He still has the Burger King job, by the way. Apparently, he plans to formally retire in 2025 on his 30th anniversary with the company. This is the brand of feel-good I desperately crave on a daily basis! Often, you'll never be able to work hard enough to "justify" your ambitions in some workplaces. Don't waste your time with "company loyalty" — chase your dreams!