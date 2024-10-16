Longhorn’s Restaurant Shuts Down After More Than 60 People Become Ill

An outbreak of Shigella has been reported and confirmed from a Longhorn Steakhouse restaurant in Illinois. 68 people so far have suffered with symptoms after eating at the chain as of October 11.

Those ranging from 12 to 80 years old are experiencing stomach problems and some nasty symptoms. 24 diners tested positive for Shigella, and 44 suffered symptoms consistent with Shigellosis. The response of the restaurant has been swift, although it's likely to spread much further.

Nine have been hospitalized.

The St. Claire County Health Department (SCCHD) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are investigating the cause of the outbreak as more reports and tests of the Shigella bacteria come through.

Shigella Outbreak Causes Longhorn Steakhouse To Close

In response to the sudden Shigella outbreak, the Longhorn Steakhouse in Fairview Heights, Illinois , have voluntarily shut.

This allows a proper clean of the premises and allows authorities to try and determine the cause of the outbreak. Employees are being re-trained to brush up on hygienic practices.

To try and curb the outbreak, employees must provide two negative Shigella tests, each over a day apart, before they're permitted to return to work.

Shigella spreads through contaminated fecal matter being digested. So it's likely an employee prepared food with the disease without adequate hygienic practices. It's a rather disturbing thought, I know.

There are many already out there with Shigella, however, so it's likely the bacteria and associated disease will spread. Symptoms of Shigellosis include stomach pain, diarrhea, and fever. It's also highly contagious, so if you're suffering with these symptoms, be sure to contact those around you and a doctor.

As test results are still coming in and the disease spreads, it's likely Longhorn Steakhouse will have lawsuits and legal action thrown their way.

Shigellosis is incredibly painful, so those affected will definitely have a sour disposition to the restaurant chain.

Longhorn Steakhouse hasn't made any public statement about the outbreak.