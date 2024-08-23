Long Island Mom Kills Her 9-Year-Old Son By Driving Wrong Way Down The Highway, Charged With DWI

Kerri Bedrick was behind the wheel of her Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV traveling down the Southern State Parkway. Per the New York Post, she was driving in the wrong direction — toward opposing traffic. Bedrick ignored a deputy sheriff's attempts to flag her down, speeding up just before the horrific accident.

Bedrick's actions resulted in a four-car collision that ended with the death of her 9-year-old son. The drivers of three other vehicles involved in the crash were sent to the hospital, but they didn't receive any life-threatening injuries. Bedrick took a field sobriety test, but authorities declined to reveal the results.

Bedrick was hit with the following charges. "Felony aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, aggravated DWI with a child less than 16, and criminal possession of a stimulant." Major Stephen J. Udice stated the following in regard to the horrific accident.

"It was a very severe collision. It was a head-on collision. The damage to the vehicles was extensive," Udice stated. Reportedly, the force of the collision was so severe that the engine of a vehicle was thrown into the woods nearby. Bedrick's 9-year-old son was taken from the backseat and given CPR. Unfortunately, he passed away in the hospital shortly afterward.

Diane Bedrick, Kerri's grandmother, spoke about the tragedy to Newsday. "He was such a sweet boy and had a long life ahead of him," Diane said of Kerri's son. "She adored him and he was everything to her," Diane confirmed that Kerri was struggling with medical issues and was on prescription medication.

Per Fox, another tragic car crash occurred with four Eastern Randolph High School students. One student, unfortunately, passed away. Another was airlifted to a nearby hospital. The remaining students were taken to the hospital via an ambulance. The school released the following statement regarding the horrific crash.

"The leadership of the school system will keep these students and their families in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Additional counselors will be on the campus of Eastern Randolph High School today to provide support for students and staff members. The additional counselors also will be on the school's campus next week to provide support for students and staff members as needed."