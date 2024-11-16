Logan Paul Draws Backlash For Disrespectful Comment About Mike Tyson To His Face

These celebrity boxing matches reek of payola. It tarnishes the legacies of greats and boosts up social media darlings for some contrived bit of legitimacy. Everyone walks home with a happy payday and they all politic an ending together like they do in wrestling. First, it was Jake Paul as the face of this. Now, his brother Logan wants in on some of the Mike Tyson action.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, social media sensation and celebrity boxer Jake Paul fought 58 year old legend Mike Tyson last night. Jake won by unanimous decision, he couldn't even knock out the nearly 60 year old. Everyone complained a little bit online about how they wished Mike could've shut the unlikable Paul family up in the ring. However, it looks like they're going to keep this thing going after Logan Paul threw shots at him after the fight.

Logan Paul Disrespects Mike Tyson, Setting Up More WWE Level Antics in The Future

A fan captures the post fight interview where Mike is all smiles and points out Logan standing behind his brother Jake. The interviewer goads this interaction to get some absurd reaction. Of course, it works because the social media star and WWE wrestler was eyeing him up the entire time. Logan tells Iron Mike that he'll kill him in the ring, saying that to a boxing legend that also has no business in the ring at his age.

Evidently, everyone else sees the absurdity that I see out of this whole exchange. Moreover, they really hate the Paul family and have spent the greater part of last night and this morning lambasting them. Take one person who sees them as a larger issue in modern internet consumption. "Jake Paul and Logan Paul remain two of the most worthless people to ever live. Their prominence in culture is a condemnation of culture," they write.