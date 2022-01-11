Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Having a well-lit home is definitely a key factor in the overall ambiance of your living space. It's impossible to get anything done at night in a dimly lit home. Sometimes, though, putting in ceiling lights and light fixtures is way too big a project, which is why living room lamps are so handy. Choosing the right living room lighting can seem overwhelming, but adding a few table lamps or floor lamps to your living room is a small thing that can make a huge difference.

I'm a big fan of lighting with a more minimalist feel, I don't like to fuss over fabric shades versus glass shades, and I prefer something eye-catching to create a modern living room feel. These table lamps and floor lamps are perfect options for anyone looking to brighten up their home, literally.

Lamp Placement Ideas

If your bedroom ceiling fan has poor lighting and you're fixing the problem with the addition of a new lamp, consider placing it near the entryway of your bedroom.

Of course, for those needing additional light for lounging in bed, place it on your nightstand. Make sure it's a small lamp built for a small table. You don't want anything too bulky or bright on your nightstand.

Place a floor lamp next to your desk or a tabletop lamp on your desk for office desks. Lamp USA recommends the light be about 15 inches from your desktop. (Listen up, remote workers!).

Choosing a Bulb

Now you have the cute lamp, make sure you have a bulb bright enough for your room!

Trendy Living Room Lamps

This set of two table lamps is perfect for the living room, the dining room, or the bedroom. The minimalist design makes it work in a variety of rooms and with practically any home decor. Additionally, these table lamps have USB ports, so you can keep a phone charger nearby and handy at all times.

It's a great lamp for reading or catching up on work from bed. The table lamp is 26 3/4 inches high overall, with a 6-inch base and an 11-inch shade.

Choose between silver, black, gold, and oil-rubbed bronze.

If industrial home decor is what you're going for, you'll love this sweet modern table lamp. The shaped metal lampshade makes for a really cool aesthetic, plus the lamp has a convenient USB port for plugging in phones. It's the ultimate tabletop accent lamp for a modern living room look.

The dimensions are 16.9 x 6.1 x 5.5 inches, making it fit for small tables and desks. The seller recommends using an Edison bulb.

A customer gave the lamp a five-star review and wrote, "Love these little bedroom dresser lamps. We remodeled our bedroom with industrial accents and these we a perfect upgrade from the old lamps. They look great with Edison bulbs (of course, brightness depends upon the style of bulb you choose). Maximum light output because there is only the cage, no shade. Well made and easy on/off operation. Highly recommend!"

This metal floor lamp is perfect for adding an industrial touch to any living space. The eye-catching design and hanging light bulbs make for some awesome ambiance in your entryway or living room. As far as living room lamps go, this one is a statement piece for sure.

If you love the small option above, you can further the industrial look with this floor lamp. It's compatible with a Halogen E26 bulb.

Sheila gave it a five-star rating and wrote, "I bought this lamp for my farm house theme living room and I get a lot of compliments on it. Really bright and overall just cool looking."

The antique brass look of these lamps makes them perfect for any dining room or living room with a retro home decor style. The hammered bronze finish on this table lamp set is perfect for any bedside table or other areas; they have such a cool look. One five-star review said it looks amazing in the sunroom.

Each 7-pound lamp is 27 1/4 inches high. Many customers note they are a bit bigger than expected, so be sure to make sure it's the right fit for your needs. The 50-watt standard base bulb is not included.

If you want living room lighting that's dimmable, this floor lamp with LED bulbs is perfect. Not only does the bronze finish create a very mid-century modern look, but the beige lampshade creates a very soft light. It's very glam for a lamp, especially considering lamps are not always the showpieces of our homes.

The seller says 10% of light is perfect for lighting the room before bed, 50% of light suits your daily use, and 100% of light helps you focus on working and reading. The dimensions are 15.94" x 12.01" x 65.57 inches.

This adorable set of table lamps is perfect for anyone who loves a splash of color in their home. The soft blue lamp bases and bright lampshades lend to a very beachy look. They'd look great on any end table or as buffet lamps.

With hundreds of five-star reviews, it's no surprise that the product is living up to standards. Many customers say the colors are just as described and that the lamps were easy to assemble (and that they even arrived quickly).

Choose between white, black, and blue lamp shades. The dimensions are 14" x 14" x 26.5 inches.

This post was originally published on March 31, 2021.

