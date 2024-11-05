‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Actor Jonathan Haze Dies At 95

Actor Jonathan Haze, known for portraying Seymour Krelboined in the cult classic The Little Shop of Horrors, has died at the age of 95. This was confirmed by Haze's daughter, Rebecca Haze, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter. He died on Saturday, November 2, at his Los Angeles home due to natural causes.

Many fans and personal friends were quick to express their love for Haze. Among them, Elle Schneider, a filmmaker and Haze's friend, paid tribute to the actor. She shared pictures and a heartfelt message.

"Goodbye to my wonderful friend Jonathan Haze, who has stepped into the next set on our cosmic soundstage at the age of 95," wrote Schneider on X. "His dry wit was one for the ages and I'm so grateful for the time we got to spend together over the years. I'm glad I'll be able to visit him in the movies."

Haze's fans also issued their respects. "Rest in peace, Jonathan; your contributions to the arts will live on," said one user. "Rest in peace Jonathan Haze. God gives his soul rest. Our good feelings with his family," another one said.

Remembering Jonathan Haze

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1929, Haze met his long-time move partner, Roger Corman. Wyott Ordung offered Haze a small part in Monster from the Ocean Floor, which Corman produced. Corman would later cast Haze in a multitude of his films, including Apache Woman, Naked Paradise, Gunslinger, and, of course, The Little Shop of Horrors. This last role elevated Haze to cult classic stardom.

In 2001, Haze talked about his role in the movie during a fan convention alongside costar Jackie Joseph. "Sometimes it just all works for you; somedays you get home runs and some days you strike out, well that was a home run situation," he said. "We were shooting it on the stage that Charlie Chaplin used to make his films on, which maybe there was some kind of spiritual ghost or something that affected us all, but it is magical."

Haze is survived by two daughters, including Rebecca, three grandchildren, and one great-grandson, according to Deadline.