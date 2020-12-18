A 'Little House on the Prairie' Reboot is in the Works

Little House on the Prairie fans, rejoice because a reboot is currently in the works at NBC! According to EW, Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content (known for shows like Homecoming, Dickinson, and 13 Reasons Why) are working on bringing the story of Laura Ingalls Wilder and her family back to the screen. The beloved original series starring Melissa Gilbert, Michael Landon, Melissa Sue Anderson, and Karen Grassle aired for nine seasons, letting viewers get an inside look at what life was like for the Ingalls family living in the late 1800s in Walnut Grove, Minnesota.

News of the reboot couldn't come at a better time since NBC recently announced that all nine seasons of the classic TV show would be available to air on its streaming platform, Peacock. EW reports that Trip Friendly, whose father Ed Friendly bought the TV and movie rights to Laura Ingalls Wilder's autobiographical book series, will most likely serve as the executive producer of the new dramatic series.

While there really hasn't been any news of casting for the new Little House series adaptation, one original cast member is definitely ready for her cameo. Hopefully, some of her old co-stars are equally enthusiastic about the news.

"I'm just the right age to play Mrs. Oleson," Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson told EW. "I'm totally there. I have no shame."

While it's no surprise that a reboot is coming, it's definitely surprising it took so long. The family-friendly show has been popular with viewers since it's two-hour pilot first aired in 1974. Apparently following the touring musical adaptation of the story, Trip Friendly originally tried to get a movie adaptation going, even getting potential screenwriters and directors on board for the project. Unfortunately, it just wasn't meant to be.

"We came close but not close enough," Friendly recalled to EW.

Honestly, it seems like it turned out for the best because the detailed stories of Laura Ingalls Wilder's life definitely deserve a TV series so that we don't miss out on any of the details. We can't wait for casting news to be released!