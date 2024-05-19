Little Big Town Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction at First ACM Awards

Little Big Town is more than familiar with awards season. The group has 3 Grammys and 16 nominations. That's not including the dozens of country-based awards under their belt. Naturally, this makes them tailor-made for the red carpet experience. With that familiarity, they get to tease each other about their first disastrous experience at their first ACM Awards.

When speaking to Taste of Country, the group dies of laughter recounting the wardrobe malfunction that happened at their first ACM Awards. Singer Karen Fairchild tries to bring it out of co-lead Kimberly Schlapman, coaxing the memory out, "You know what happened on the first one. Your chicken cutlets sweat down your..."

Initially, she doesn't remember. But as Fairchild's husband Jim Westbrook gasps and smiles as if he reached an epiphany, Schlapman breaks with a grin. "I had on — for anyone who doesn't know what chicken cutlets are..."

Immediately, Fairchild interjects, cracking up the crew in the process, "They're like bra boosters."

Schlapman eventually admits that her enhancements slipped. As a result, she had to awkwardly wander around with her arms crossed for the rest of the red carpet.

Little Big Town and The Love That Keeps Them Together

It is seemingly impossible to keep a group together for long. Usually, you have conflicting egos, where one or more group mates have ambitions beyond the group. Sometimes, there are just base-level differences that create a thorny dynamic. The Beatles would bicker. The brothers of Oasis are still bickering to this day. Daryl Hall and John Oates are suing each other right now.

Little Big Town is the rare group where they can truly be called a family. It definitely helps that two of their members actually are a family. Jim Westbrook and Karen Fairchild have been married since 2006, taking a chance on each other after Fairchild's divorce. Fairchild describes their relationship with the special kind of connection built for years. "I think Jimi and I had a special friendship and connection that blossomed when we were both single," she details to US Weekly at the time. "Sometimes you just have to cross that line and take a chance and when we had that opportunity we did. Of course, we didn't want to mess up the band, but we decided it was worth the risk."

That love is apparent, not just in their marriage, but how it bleeds into the rest of the group. They've consistently describe their group as one big marriage in itself. The love they've maintained since 1998 is evident on record and interviews alike.