Listen To Dwight D. Eisenhower Inspirational D-Day Speech On 80th Anniversary

This year marks 80 years since the Invasion of Normandy and D-Day. Mark this occasion by listening to Dwight D. Eisenhower's inspirational speech, which still holds relevance today.

Before we get to the speech, let me paint you a picture of the background leading up to D-Day. In 1940, France fell to Nazi control. Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill had a plan of crossing the channel and launching an assault on German forces in France.

Roosevelt appointed Eisenhower as commander over the operation. By May 1944, there were over 2,876,000 Allied troops in England. They prepared to launch one of the biggest assaults in history. As a build-up to the big day, Eisenhower realized that he needed to rally the troops. He scribbled a note to the soldiers, accepting full responsibility for what was about to happen. He encouraged them to accept nothing less than full victory.

Dwight D. Eisenhower Speech

See his speech in full below or give it a listen:

Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force!

You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hope and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you. In company with our brave Allies and brothers-in-arms on other Fronts, you will bring about the destruction of the German war machine, the elimination of Nazi tyranny over the oppressed peoples of Europe, and security for ourselves in a free world.

Your task will not be an easy one. Your enemy is well trained, well equipped and battle-hardened. He will fight savagely.

But this is the year 1944! Much has happened since the Nazi triumphs of 1940-41. The United Nations have inflicted upon the Germans great defeats, in open battle, man-to-man. Our air offensive has seriously reduced their strength in the air and their capacity to wage war on the ground. Our Home Fronts have given us an overwhelming superiority in weapons and munitions of war, and placed at our disposal great reserves of trained fighting men. The tide has turned! The free men of the world are marching together to Victory!

I have full confidence in your courage, devotion to duty and skill in battle. We will accept nothing less than full Victory!

Good luck! And let us beseech the blessing of Almighty God upon this great and noble undertaking.

D-Day ended up being one of the most crucial and bloodiest battles in the war. Ultimately, the Allies took France and then pushed back against the Germans.