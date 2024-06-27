Lisa Rinna's Wild New Look Is Getting Roasted: "Cosplaying As Rod Stewart"

Lisa Rinna is showing off a bold new look but has not necessarily been successful. As they say, everyone's a critic, and Rinna is getting roasted online. Many have compared her new look to Andy Warhol, Albert Einstein, and even her husband, Harry Hamlin.

It's safe to say that the internet hasn't been kind to Rinna. You can check out the new look below in all of its um, glory. Rinna typically rocks a short brunette hairdo. However, she swapped up her hair for spiky platinum blond hair that's spiked in every direction for Paris Fashion Week Wednesday.

Rinna looked practically unrecognizable. She had spiked hair and bangs. Rinna completed the look with a black tux and a bow tie as well as platform shoes. She also wore black reading glasses as well. For many, Rinna's look was drastic. She barely resembled what she normally looks like.

Several commenters believe that Rinna may have drawn inspiration from her husband. In fact, some said they initially mistook Rinna for her own husband. One wrote, "It's actually Lisa Rinna, but for a while there, I thought it was Harry Hamlin, her husband."

Lisa Rinna cosplaying as Rod Stewart at Paris Fashion Week was not on my bingo card at all. But here we are. pic.twitter.com/e8r8QkXPyE — Coco Ca’Nail (@Btchnotme) June 26, 2024

"It's like Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin morphed into one singular person," another added. Still, another wrote, "You either die as lisa rinna or live long enough to see yourself become harry hamlin." Of course, the comparisons didn't stop there. Some thought she was a dead ringer for Andy Warhol, Albert Einstein, and even singer Rod Stewart.

Lisa Rinna Get Roasted

"Albert Einstein if he slayed," one person wrote."They should have cast Lisa Rinna as Einstein in 'Oppenheimer'," another added.

Another said that she easily compared to Warhol. "Lisa Rinna can do Andy Warhol but Andy Warhol couldn't do Lisa Rinna," one wrote.

"Lisa Rinna cosplaying as Rod Stewart at Paris Fashion Week was not on my bingo card at all. But here we are," another said.

They should have cast Lisa Rinna as Einstein in Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/BqWQh8P7le — Bob (@tweetsbybob_) June 26, 2024

However, Rinna doesn't seem bothered by the ridicule. In fact, she thinks that she's smoking. Rinna revealed that it took 12 hours to complete the look. She said no one looked better than her at the event.

"We dyed my hair platinum, which is the biggest deal ever because I've never done that before in my life," she told Perfect Magazine."No one's going to be hotter, probably, than me."