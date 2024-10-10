Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Says She Learned Mom Died Through Text

Lisa Marie Presley's death shocked the world. But recently, thanks to her posthumous memoir, tragic new details have surfaced. Presley's daughter Riley Keough revealed that she learned that her mom died through text.

In the memoir, reported on by Us Weekly, Keough said she was filming a show in Canada when Presley fell ill. She quickly got a plane to fly back to Los Angeles. On the flight, Keough said that she felt her mother's spirit trying to communicate with her. Keough said she told Presley it was alright for her to go.

"I felt like my mother was between two worlds," she wrote. Her father, Danny Keough, kept her updated on Presley's condition through texts. He couldn't call her due to Keough being in the air. But Keough realized the messages started to become less and less.

He eventually texted her that Presley had passed.

"She passed a few minutes ago, honey. Didn't want to tell you by text," he wrote. "But I'm worried it's going to hit the papers."

"I love you so much I'm really sorry to tell you like this," he continued. "I don't want you to be blindsided when you get off the plane."

Lisa Marie Presley Died After Son

Keough confessed that she didn't think that Presley would live long after her brother Ben died.

"I already knew, clear as day, in those moments banging on her door, that any time I got with her after what was about to happen would be a gift," Riley wrote. "I couldn't imagine her living without my brother."

"We found a text sent to my mom a couple of weeks before he died that read, 'I think something's wrong with me mentally or something like that. I think I have a mental health issue,'" Riley writes. "It's heartbreaking to me that he only realized he might need help just two weeks before he killed himself."

Meanwhile, Presley confessed in the memoir that she developed a pill addiction

Lisa Marie wrote that, "[The addiction she had] escalated to 80 pills a day. It took more and more to get high, and I honestly don't know when your body decides it can't deal with it anymore. But it does decide at some point."

Lisa Marie noted that, "I just wanted to check out. It was too painful to be sober."